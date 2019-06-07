Chelsea accept Real Madrid offer for Eden Hazard

Chelsea have agreed a fee with Real Madrid for forward Eden Hazard, reported the British media yesterday.

Real will pay an initial fee of of £88 million (S$153m) which is expected to climb to £130m once "realistic" bonuses and additional payments are met, the Telegraph reported.

Hazard's deal follows hot on the heels of Real securing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic for £62m, as coach Zinedine Zidane looks to revamp an ailing squad, who finished 19 points adrift of champions Barcelona in La Liga.

Hazard leaves Stamford Bridge having scored 110 goals and adding 81 assists in 352 appearances in all competitions. The 28-year-old Belgian has also won two English Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League in his seven seasons.

He was also named the Premier League Young Player of the Year in 2014 and the Player of the Year in 2015 and in the Team of the Year four times.