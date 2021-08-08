Football

Chelsea agree club record deal to sign Lukaku: Sky Sports

Romelu Lukaku will rejoin Chelsea after a prolific season with Inter Milan.PHOTO: REUTERS
Aug 08, 2021 11:31 am

Chelsea have agreed in principle a £97.5 million (S$183.1m) club record deal to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the English Premier League from Serie A side Inter Milan, Sky Sports television reported on Saturday (Aug 7).

There was no immediate comment from either club.

Sky said the paperwork was with club lawyers, with Lukaku set to sign a five-year contract after a medical.

The now-prolific 28-year-old Belgium striker joined Chelsea in 2011 but made only 15 appearances and was sold to Everton in 2014 after loan spells at West Bromwich Albion.

 

 

He joined Manchester United in 2017 before a move to Italy in 2019.

Lukaku scored 24 league goals in his two seasons in Serie A and helped Inter clinch their first title in 11 years in 2020-21. – REUTERS

