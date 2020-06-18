Chelsea announce signing of Timo Werner

Timo Werner will link up with his Chelsea teammates in July.

Chelsea announced the signing of German international forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on Thursday (June 18) in the first major move of the summer transfer market.

“The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season,” Chelsea said in a statement. “He will link up with his new teammates in July, subject to passing a medical examination.”

Sky Sports reported that Werner, who becomes Chelsea's second signing of the summer after Ajax Amsterdam winger Hakim Ziyech, will join on a five-year deal after the Blues triggered his 50-million euro (S$78.4m) release clause.

Werner told the Chelsea website: "I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club.

"I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

"I look forward to next season with my new teammates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us."

Werner had rose to prominence after racking up 93 goals and 40 assists in 157 appearances for Leipzig. – REUTERS