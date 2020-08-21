Chelsea, Arsenal await Liverpool after Sept 12 opener against Leeds

Liverpool will begin their English Premier League title defence on Sept 12 at Anfield, where they play newly promoted Leeds United, who return to England's top flight for the first time in 16 years.

Juergen Klopp's men then face two tough tests on the following Saturdays against Chelsea - who have boosted their firepower with the signing of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech - and Arsenal, who have just snapped up Willian on a free transfer.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate on the opening weekend, after they were guaranteed 30 days of rest following the end of their European seasons.

United will kick off the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sept 19, and City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opener on the same day.

The first showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City will take place on Nov 7 at the Etihad Stadium, with the other game scheduled for Feb 6.

The first major derby of the season is set for Oct 17 when Everton host Liverpool, while the two Manchester Derbies are scheduled for the weekends of Dec 12 and March 6. - REUTERS

OPENING FIXTURES

Sept 12:Liverpool v Leeds, Tottenham v Everton, Fuham v Arsenal, West Ham v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Southampton, West Brom v Leicester City

Sept 14: Brighton v Chelsea, Sheffield United v Wolves

*Man United and Man City won't play on opening weekend.