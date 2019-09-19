Chelsea to assess Mason Mount injury ahead of Liverpool clash
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is sweating over the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of Sunday's English Premier League clash against Liverpool, after the midfielder was forced off with an ankle injury against Valencia.
Mount's Champions League debut lasted nine minutes, after a horror tackle by Valencia's Francis Coquelin in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge yesterday morning (Singapore time).
"We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours. It is an ankle injury," Lampard said.
The hosts dominated possession, but were punished 16 minutes from time when Rodrigo grabbed all three points for the Spanish side.
The Blues should still have rescued a point, but Ross Barkley fired a late penalty over the bar.
"We deserved more, probably a win, at least a draw. We conceded with one shot on target," said Lampard, who was making his managerial debut in the Champions League.
"It's a harsh lesson of Champions League football, we've played pretty well and yet we lost it." - AFP, REUTERS
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte accepts blame for draw
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insisted he was to blame for misjudging opponents Slavia Prague, after the Chinese-owned club rescued a 1-1 draw in their Champions League opener against the Czech outsiders yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Substitute Nicolo Barella scored in stoppage time at the San Siro, after Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka put the Czech club ahead in the 63rd minute.
"Slavia Prague attacked us with intensity and showed a ruthless streak," said Conte.
"We didn't do well in terms of finding the right solutions and struggled.
"I'm the one who's primarily responsible, for selections made and obviously I didn't make the lads understand what I wanted from them."
It was a draw that had the taste of defeat as the Inter players left the pitch heads bowed.
"There must be no player who goes home happy. You have to go home pissed off, thinking about what to do to avoid this kind of performance," Conte added. - AFP
