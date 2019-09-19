Chelsea to assess Mason Mount injury ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is sweating over the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of Sunday's English Premier League clash against Liverpool, after the midfielder was forced off with an ankle injury against Valencia.

Mount's Champions League debut lasted nine minutes, after a horror tackle by Valencia's Francis Coquelin in Chelsea's 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours. It is an ankle injury," Lampard said.

The hosts dominated possession, but were punished 16 minutes from time when Rodrigo grabbed all three points for the Spanish side.

The Blues should still have rescued a point, but Ross Barkley fired a late penalty over the bar.

"We deserved more, probably a win, at least a draw. We conceded with one shot on target," said Lampard, who was making his managerial debut in the Champions League.