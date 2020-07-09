Chelsea boss Frank Lampard pleased with Christian Pulisic's form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has taken his game to another level after the forward scored in their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace yesterday morning (Singapore time) to move the Blues to third.

The 21-year-old, who became the most expensive American soccer player when he joined Chelsea last year for 64 million euros (S$100m), has shaken off a thigh injury to score three goals in his last five games.

Pulisic's latest strike, his eighth league goal from 16 starts, was sandwiched by Olivier Giroud's opener and Tammy Abraham's goal. Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke replied for Palace.

Asked how important Pulisic was, Lampard told Sky Sports: "Hugely important. He has great talent, we know that. He came here at the start of the season in difficult conditions... hadn't really had a break.

"But he started to play really well for us and now he has moved his game on to another level, not just how he is going by people, but real end-product."