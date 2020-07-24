Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tells Liverpool bench not to be arrogant
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said English Premier League champions Liverpool should not become too arrogant after being left unimpressed with the behaviour of their bench during a 5-3 defeat yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Lampard was involved in an exchange with Liverpool's bench after a free-kick was awarded against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic. Trent Alexander-Arnold found the net from the free-kick to make it 2-0.
"For me, it wasn't a foul from Kovacic," Lampard told Sky Sports. "There were a lot of things that were ongoing and on the bench ... I've got no problem with Juergen Klopp, he's managed this team and it's fantastic.
"Some of the bench, it's a fine line between when you are winning - and they've won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club - but also don't get too arrogant with it.
"That was my thing, but (it's) done. In match play, you get emotional and that was it."
Chelsea, who are fourth in the English Premier League, need only a point from Sunday's match against Wolverhampton Wanderers to reach the Champions League. - REUTERS
