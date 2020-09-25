Chelsea boss Lampard praises Havertz, as Mendy signs deal

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was impressed by Kai Havertz, who netted a hat-trick in their 6-0 League Cup win over Barnsley yesterday morning (Singapore time), saying it was just the first of many great outings to come from the Germany international.

Havertz struggled in English Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool, but showed why Chelsea spent £71 million (S$123.6m) to sign him from Bayer Leverkusen.

Said Lampard: "The combinations he had with Tammy Abraham, the way he grew into the game and had confidence and the three goals. It was a great night for Kai and the first of many for him."