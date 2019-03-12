Chelsea can still finish in top four, says Sarri

Maurizio Sarri insists Chelsea can still finish in the English Premier League's top four, after Eden Hazard's late strike rescued a 1-1 draw against Wolves on Sunday.

Sarri's side were seconds away from another damaging defeat after Raul Jimenez put Wolves ahead at Stamford Bridge on 56 minutes.

Hazard spared the under-fire Sarri's blushes with his thunderous stoppage-time equaliser, but it was still a frustrating day for the Blues boss.

Wolves have proven a thorn in his side this season and, after beating the Blues 2-1 at Molineux last December, they left the Italian looking over his shoulder anxiously again.

Sarri's side had won three times in 10 days to temporarily silence reports that the Italian was facing the sack.

But Chelsea's latest misfiring effort raised the possibility that Sarri is back on borrowed time.

Yet he is adamant qualification for the Champions League remains entirely possible.

"When you have to play only 10 matches, every match you're not able to win is a missed opportunity," Sarri said.

"But, in the last six matches, we won four matches and drew the other two. So there is a little consistency in this moment.

"We have one match in hand, so we have to be confident."

Although Hazard had salvaged a point for Sarri, his manager still wasn't satisfied with his performance.

"Hazard is a great player who can solve the situation in any moment, but during the match he was like the other players," he said.