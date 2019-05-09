Chelsea to challenge Fifa's transfer ban at CAS

Chelsea will challenge a transfer ban from Fifa at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the London club said yesterday after football's world governing body rejected a first appeal.

The ban on Chelsea signing players over the next two transfer windows remained largely in place after Fifa issued their ruling earlier yesterday.

In February, the Blues were banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows after being found guilty by Fifa's disciplinary committee of breaching regulations relating to the recruitment of minors.

Chelsea denied any wrongdoing and appealed.

Chelsea responded to Fifa's decision by saying they intended to lodge the transfer ban with CAS.