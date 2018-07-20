Chelsea chase Juventus pair Higuain, Rugani

Striker Gonzalo Higuain is set to be reunited with former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, with current Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani (above) joining him.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was in Milan yesterday to work out a double deal for Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani, according to reports in Italy.

The Daily Mail reported that the Russian tycoon engaged agent Fali Ramadani, who has a close relationship with the Serie A champions, to help get both deals over the line.

Corriere dello Sport claimed that Juventus chief executive Fabio Paratici met with Chelsea officials on Wednesday with the intention of agreeing a deal worth £89 million (S$159m) for both Higuain and Rugani.

Abramovich joined in the discussions yesterday to oversee the final details and speed up the process to enable the pair to link up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of Australia.

The Italian giants are eager to sell Higuain after signing Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for 100 million euros (S$159.3m). Juve, who bought Higuain for £76m from Napoli in 2016, value the 30-year-old at £53.5m.

Italy defender Rugani, meanwhile, is likely to cost Chelsea around £35.5m.

The Blues are looking to make up for lost time after Maurizio Sarri was confirmed as Chelsea manager only last week, following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Sarri's first act as manager was sealing a £57m deal for Napoli star Jorginho, snapping him from under the nose of rivals Manchester City.

His next order of business was concluded yesterday when the London club named Gianfranco Zola as his assistant coach, marking a return to the club where he spent seven years as a player.

Zola, 52, played for the Blues from 1996 until 2003, scoring 80 goals, helping the club win two FA Cups, one Uefa Cup Winners' Cup, a Uefa Super Cup and one League Cup.

"It is an amazing thing," Zola said in a club statement, which described the former Italy international as one of Chelsea's "all-time greatest players".

"I am very willing to work hard because it is going to be a difficult challenge, but I am pleased to be here and to work hard with Maurizio to be successful.

"It would be great to be successful with Maurizio and for the club, and I will give my best, as I did in the past as a player, so I will give my best in my new position.

"I am very much looking forward to the challenge in general. I would love us to start well and we are all very excited to start this new adventure."

Zola also played club football for Napoli and Parma and won 35 caps for Italy. As a coach, he has managed West Ham, Watford and Birmingham City who he left in April 2017 with the team just above the relegation zone.

Following Zola's appointment, Sarri has his eyes on seeking a replacement for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to join Real for £35.5m but not before the Blues have a successor in place.