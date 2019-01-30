Football

Chelsea draw Man United in FA Cup

Jan 30, 2019 06:00 am

Defending champions Chelsea will host Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while fourth-tier Newport County could meet Manchester City.

The Red Devils defeated Arsenal in the fourth round last week and face another tough tie after yesterday's draw paired them with the Blues.

The fifth round kicks off from Feb 15-18.

Welsh club Newport, who are 14th in League Two, forced a replay at home to second-tier Middlesbrough after scoring an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Riverside last weekend.

They could book a clash with Pep Guardiola's City if they upset Boro in next week's replay. - AFP

SELECTED OTHER FIXTURES

Football

  •  Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolves
  •  Doncaster v Crystal Palace
  •  Portsmouth or QPR v Watford
  •  Brighton or West Brom v Derby

Football