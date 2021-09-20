Chelsea go top after London Derby win

Chelsea continued their strong start to the season by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in a London Derby yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sees them go top of the English Premier League, leapfrogging Liverpool.

Both teams, along with third-placed Manchester United, are level on 13 points after five matches.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR CHELSEA 0 3 (Thiago Silva 49, N'Golo Kante 57, Antonio Ruediger 90+2)

The Blues have an identical record to the Reds, down to goal difference, with both teams having scored 12 and conceded just once.

Thomas Tuchel's European champions opened the scoring four minutes after half-time when Thiago Silva headed home a Marcos Alonso corner.

The 36-year-old is Chelsea's second-oldest EPL scorer behind Didier Drogba, who scored against Leicester City aged 37.

Substitute N'Golo Kante made it two on 57 minutes with his first EPL goal in 49 appearances, after his shot deflected off Spurs defender Eric Dier and gave goalkeeper Hugo Lloris no chance.

Defender Antonio Ruediger wrapped up the scoring two minutes into added time, firing home German compatriot Timo Werner's cut-back past Lloris.

Next up for Chelsea is a third-round clash against Aston Villa in the League Cup on Thursday morning. Spurs, meanwhile, will face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the same day.