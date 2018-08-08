Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois on verge of move to Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is closing in on a move to Real Madrid in a deal worth around 35 million euros (S$55m), Spanish media reported yesterday.

"Courtois, decision imminent", sports daily Marca headlined, claiming that the 13-time European champions are "confident of his signing".

"The Courtois soap opera is coming to its end. The target, who yesterday did not attend Chelsea training despite being at the end of his holidays, speeds up the process to sign for Real Madrid, an announcement that could become official in the coming hours," Marca wrote.

Real will pay 35m euros to bring the Belgium international, voted the Best Goalkeeper at the World Cup, to the Bernabeu, according to Marca.

"Courtois doesn't come to Chelsea training", noted Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, for whom "his destination will be Real Madrid".

The Sun newspaper reported yesterday that he would miss training for a second day as the impasse continued.

Courtois joined Chelsea from Belgian side Genk in 2011 and spent the next three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, before dislodging Petr Cech as first choice at Stamford Bridge.

He has repeatedly stated his desire to move closer to his two children in Madrid. With just a year remaining on his contract, Chelsea risk losing him for a reduced fee in January or for free next summer. Second-choice goalkeeper Willy Caballero played on Sunday as Chelsea lost 2-0 to champions Manchester City in the Community Shield.