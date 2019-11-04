Chelsea a joy to watch: Jamie Redknapp

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp said Chelsea are "joy to watch" after they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road yesterday morning (Singapore time) for their fifth straight English Premier League win.

Goals by Tammy Abraham, 22, and Christian Pulisic, 21, set the Blues on their way before Gerard Deulofeu's penalty 10 minutes from time give Frank Lampard's team a nervy end to the match.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: "They had so many chances, and then you end up hanging on. It might have ended up a point when they deserved three.

"It's a joy to watch, the young players are bedding in so well. They look so comfortable and they're playing such good football. It becomes infectious."

Former Blues winger Pat Nevin, meanwhile, said his former team have been the surprise of the season.

He said on the BBC: "Chelsea have shocked me more than anybody this season. I thought they would have been mid-table considering all the changes they have made. I am stunned by how well they are doing."