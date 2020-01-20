Chelsea linked with Timo Werner as Frank Lampard looks for strikers

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that the club are looking to sign a striker in this month's transfer window, with Timo Werner among the options.

The Blues suffered a dramatic 1-0 English Premier League defeat by Newcastle yesterday morning (Singapore time), in a match they dominated 70 per cent of the ball and created 19 chances, though only four were on target.

"If we are looking for people to bring in to win games when you are controlling it, it is scoring goals," said Lampard.

"It's clear from what I'm saying we know where we need to strengthen."

Chelsea's leading scorer Tammy Abraham has 13 league goals this season, while Willian has two since the end of October and Mason Mount is without a single strike since the start of last month.

Christian Pulisic is goalless in the league since early November and Callum Hudson-Odoi scored his first league goal only nine days ago.

"We cannot rely on just Tammy," Lampard added.

"We have to get goals across the frontline if we want to bridge the gap upwards.

"We have so much talent in this team but, when we are controlling games, we have to score the goals, simple."

The Blues are linked with a £60-million (S$105m) move for Werner, but face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp is also a fan of the RB Leipzig striker, who has struck 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, and is now prepared to go head-to-head with Lampard to get his man, the Daily Mirror reported.

The news comes after Werner himself expressed an interest in playing in the EPL.

He told German newspaper Bild: "The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league.

"There is a certain flair to watching and playing there."

While scoring goals is an issue for Chelsea, former Arsenal star Ian Wright believes they lack a "special player" who can unlock teams that defend deep.

The Match of the Day pundit said they could have gone wider, adding: "What is evident to everyone is that they need that special player who can open a team like that up.

"They don't have that."