Chelsea lucky to qualify for Champions League after defeat: Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will meet Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next in the Champions League final on May 29.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted the Blues were “lucky” to qualify for the Champions League as Leicester City's 4-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur meant the Blues’ 2-1 loss to Aston Villa did not prove fatal on Sunday (May 23).

Tuchel’s side were on the brink of missing out on a top-four finish in the English Premier League in the closing stages of a dramatic conclusion to the season.

They trailed at Villa Park as goals from Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi were followed by Ben Chilwell’s strike for Chelsea.

With top-four rivals Liverpool and Leicester both winning as the clock ticked down, Chelsea were heading for disaster.

But Leicester conceded three times in the final minutes of a 4-2 defeat at the King Power Stadium, ensuring Chelsea would finish in fourth place – one point above the fifth-placed Foxes.

Blues boss Tuchel conceded Chelsea’s lack of cutting edge in the first half and two sloppy goals gifted to Villa would have meant they had only themselves to blame if a top-four place had gone to Leicester instead.

“We had enough chances. We did not score, conceded two cheap goals and it was a defeat in the end. We are lucky to escape today,” Tuchel said.

“We did not hit the target, the last touch was not precise enough. It was a very strong last half an hour and we had two big chances to score. We fought, tried everything but forgot to score.”

Despite a rocky run of three defeats in their last four games in all competitions, Tuchel is confident the boost of finishing in the top four will be a major lift ahead of the Champions League final against Manchester City on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

If Chelsea had missed out on the top four, they would have had to beat the Premier League champions in Porto to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

That pressure has been lifted and Tuchel said: “A loss never feels good but tomorrow I will take a lot of satisfaction. We reached the objective and congratulations to everyone.

“We are still a young team, players fighting for their first trophies and now we arrive in Porto with full confidence.” – AFP