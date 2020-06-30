Chelsea manager Frank Lampard shows ruthless streak in FA Cup win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side, as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at half-time in Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City.

Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the opening 45 minutes and admitted he could have substituted seven or eight of his players at the interval.

As it was, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour and Reece James made way for the vastly more experienced trio of Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta, and the difference was clear.

Barkley scored in the 63rd minute, ghosting on to Willian's cross to steer a shot home.

Chelsea record scorer Lampard's trust in youth has been an impressive part of his first season since returning as manager to Stamford Bridge, but he is not afraid to hand out some tough love when required, as it was at the King Power Stadium.

"We haven't played that badly since I've been back, we were fortunate at half-time that it was 0-0," the 42-year-old said.

"The first rules of football are urgency and sprinting back. If you don't do that, you can't compete... We got lucky today."

Lampard said his young players would "take it on the chin".

"It is a learning experience. I could have taken more off... I am not pulling those out on their own... But if I have to do something in games, I will do it," he said.