Chelsea manager Frank Lampard unhappy with players’ attitude in defeat

Frank Lampard criticised the attitude of some of his Chelsea players after admitting the Blues were easily beaten by the "better side" in a 2-0 defeat by Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Victory took the Foxes top of the English Premier League, but both Manchester United and Manchester City could regain top spot after this morning's games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have slipped to eighth after a fifth defeat in eight league games.

The Blues' hierarchy are not known for showing great patience with their managers, and Lampard acknowledged the pressure that is piling on him.

He said: "When we perform like that, it is normal people will ask questions... I took this job knowing we would have difficult times. We just have to fight."

There was a worrying lack of attentiveness in the Chelsea defence with fullback Reece James jogging back and failing to stick with James Maddison before the Leicester midfielder scored the second goal.

Maddison noted that their first goal - scored after Wilfred Ndidi smashed the ball in off the inside of the post from the edge of the box, after Marc Albrighton's cross - had come from a short-corner routine they had practised in training.

The Foxes had noted that Chelsea have a tendency to switch off at set-pieces.

"We're not up there by a fluke, we're up there because we work hard," said Maddison.

"People might talk about United, Liverpool, Tottenham or whatever but let them talk.