Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wary of wounded Valencia

Valencia may seem to be in turmoil, having been thrashed 5-2 by Barcelona last Saturday, a few days after coach Marcelino was sacked.

But Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned his side against complacency when the Blues host Los Che tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

GROUP H CHELSEA VALENCIA

"I'm aware of what's going on but, at the same time, it doesn't effect our approach or my approach," said Lampard yesterday. "We are going up against a team with fantastic quality.

"In my experience of moments like this, it generally makes the group tighter and it can be a positive as much as a negative. They have issues off the pitch, but they will be very determined to come here and do well on the pitch.

"I am expecting a team who are hard to break down, dangerous on the counter-attack and a tough match."

Lampard is proud to lead Chelsea back into the Champions League, but will be without defender Antonio Ruediger, who came off at half-time of their 5-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a groin issue.

"Toni is injured. He's bothered by a small groin problem that he's been carrying for a few weeks and will have a scan later today," said the Blues boss, who was part of the 2012 Chelsea side that won their first and only Champions League title after a penalty shoot-out triumph over Bayern Munich.