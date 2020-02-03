Chelsea manager Frank Lampard: We are underdogs in battle for top four

Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea face a fight to finish in the English Premier League's top four, after Antonio Ruediger's second goal of the game earned a 2-2 draw against Leicester on Saturday.

Ruediger put Chelsea ahead early in the second half at the King Power Stadium, before Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell scored in quick succession to give Leicester the lead.

A thrilling second half climaxed when Ruediger became the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the EPL since John Terry against Fulham in 2013.

It was the perfect way for the Germany international to mark his 100th Blues appearance.

"We were the better team in the first half, in terms of how we moved the ball, and we created some gilt-edged chances," Lampard said.

"In the second half, we weren't so fluid and they created some good chances...

"We've come to Leicester, who everyone's raving about, quite rightly, and we've got a point. We move on."

Frustrated that Chelsea failed to make any signings during the window, Lampard claimed his team are now underdogs in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

"We were underdogs at the start of the season. Not many people gave us the top-four slot and I understand why, and it's probably the same now," the 41-year-old said.

Third-placed Leicester could be more sanguine about the result as they sit eight points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, who have now won just one of their last five league games.

"We should have won having gone 2-1 up. We gifted them two goals really, which we're disappointed with," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

"But what we did was show a fantastic mentality to come from behind against a really good side with top players.

"Against a top team, it might be deemed a good result, but we should win that game.