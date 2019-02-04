Chelsea manager: Higuain, Hazard bring best out of each other

New Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two English Premier League goals on Saturday, sharing the spoils with Eden Hazard in a 5-0 thrashing of bottom side Huddersfield Town to ease the pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.

Higuain, who arrived in London last month on loan from Juventus, opened the scoring in emphatic style when he pounced on an angled pass from N'Golo Kante and slammed home a first-time shot in the 16th minute.

After two goals from Hazard on either side of half-time, one of them a penalty, Higuain celebrated his first league game at home for Chelsea by thumping in the Londoners' fourth goal from outside the box, helped by a deflection.

The goal capped a fine afternoon for the 31-year-old Argentinian, who linked up well with Hazard and offered Chelsea fans hope that a lean period, when the team struggled to score, might be ending.

David Luiz made it 5-0 in the 86th minute, his header from a corner diverted past Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Loessl by Elias Kachunga's outstretched foot, Reuters reported.

Chelsea had lost their previous two league games, including a 4-0 drubbing by mid-table Bournemouth on Wednesday, sparking talk that Sarri might become the latest in a string of managers to be fired after just a few months.

Chelsea will face a stiffer test on Sunday when they visit champions Manchester City, but Sarri looked relieved after Saturday's win.

He predicted the Higuain-Hazard partnership would bring out the best in both players.

"Apart from the goals (Higuain scored), he is really very suitable to play very close to Eden," Sarri said.

Higuain's arrival at Stamford Bridge reunited him with Sarri who was manager of Napoli when the Argentinian was at the club. Higuain scored 38 times in their final season together in Italy in 2015-16.

Just as pleasing for Chelsea fans was Hazard's return to his best form in his preferred position on the wing, having looked out of place as the spearhead of Chelsea's attack in a string of games when Sarri chose not to start with centre-forwards Alvaro Morata - now on loan at Atletico Madrid - and Olivier Giroud.

Hazard's two goals against Huddersfield were his first in the league in more than a month.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy said the signing of Higuain and the start the Argentinian has made are positives for Sarri, but felt that the Blues manager is not out of the woods yet.

Murphy said that Chelsea's inconsistency due to various issues, such as transfer rumours and players playing out of position, can be detrimental and could cost Sarri his job.

"Higuain will be pleased to get off the mark at a new club and he showed what a fine finisher he is," Murphy wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"But I never saw him as being a problem - he was always going to score at some point. He's too good not to.

"No, Chelsea's problems are deeper-rooted than that. They could lose Hazard and Callum Hudson-Odoi and, while Kante appears a level-headed lad, he won't be happy playing out of position to accommodate Sarri-ball indefinitely.

"And the manager doesn't seem to be in the loop with some signings like Christian Pulisic.

"I actually like his honesty on one level, but digging the players out is questionable from a management perspective.What if Chelsea suffer a couple more defeats like the one at Bournemouth? What does he say then?

"There will be major surgery at Chelsea over the next couple of years. Thrashing Huddersfield is all well and good, but Sarri needs to win at least one trophy and qualify for the Champions League if he wants to take pre-season training again."

Saturday's win took Chelsea into fourth place - the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Huddersfield remain rooted to the basement, six points behind second-bottom Fulham.