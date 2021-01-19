Chelsea manager Lampard: Don’t compare misfiring Werner to Torres

New signing Timo Werner should not be compared to former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres and the Germany forward must be given the best environment to flourish at the London club, manager Frank Lampard said yesterday.

Werner, who joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the close-season for £47.5 million (S$85.8m), has not scored in his last 10 English Premier League appearances.

Torres endured similar struggles after his high-profile move from Liverpool in 2011 and Lampard said he will work with the misfiring Werner, who is struggling for confidence after a bright start to the season.

"I'm not comparing him to anybody," Lampard said ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) game at third-placed Leicester City.

"Everybody is different, Torres had difficult times here, but won the Champions League.

"All we need to do is create the best environment to get the best out of Timo. He needs to keep his head down and focus."

Seventh-placed Chelsea will not have midfielder N'Golo Kante fit for the clash with the Foxes, whom Lampard described as title contenders.