Chelsea manager Tuchel confident Timo Werner’s goal drought will end

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hailed Timo Werner's contribution in the Blues' 2-1 win over Sheffield United yesterday morning (Singapore time), despite the Germany international's English Premier League goal drought extending to 11 games.

Werner set up Mason Mount's opener and won the decisive penalty as Chelsea came to within a point of the top four with a third win in Tuchel's four games in charge.

"When he plays like this, we are very happy," said Tuchel.

"This was a big step forward. He won the decisive penalty against Tottenham (Hotspur, last week) and today again. The first goal was an amazing run and amazing assist. The goals will come."

Werner was left on the bench for Frank Lampard's final two league games before the former England international was sacked last month.

One of Tuchel's targets is to get the 24-year-old producing the prolific numbers he did for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

But, despite the lack of goals, there were signs of Werner's confidence coming back against the Blades, who are rooted to the bottom of the EPL.

"Again no goal, but it is good to see I can help the team with other things," said Werner.

"I am happy when we win and with two assists but, as a striker, you want to score. It has been a long time and I have not had this long without (goals) in my career."

Chelsea are now breathing down Liverpool's necks for a place in the Champions League after the champions were thrashed 4-1 at home by Manchester City earlier yesterday.

Tuchel has benefited from a kind run of fixtures to bed himself into English football, but the former Paris Saint-Germain coach has quickly implemented his ideas.

Any suggestion Mount, who shot to prominence under Lampard, would be a casualty of the change of management have proven unfounded as the England international was again the Blues' most dangerous player.

OWN GOAL

Mount rounded off a brilliant team move to give Chelsea the half-time lead their dominance deserved at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea had barely even faced a shot at goal in their previous three games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Spurs, but finally conceded thanks to a self-inflicted blow.

Antonio Ruediger is one of those to have benefited from Lampard's departure after being frozen out for much of the season. But the centre-back did himself no favours when his attempted backpass beat the onrushing Edouard Mendy and rolled into his own net.