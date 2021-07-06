Chelsea midfielder Jorginho eyes a ‘home run’ with Italy

A discreet but "irreplaceable" midfield presence, Jorginho has been the cornerstone of Italy's revival from World Cup flops to Euro 2020 contenders with a semi-final against Spain awaiting in London, where he plays his club football with Chelsea.

One of the Azzurri's Brazilian contingent along with domestic teammate Emerson Palmieri and Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi, Jorginho - born in the southern town of Imbituba - has brought the technical flair of the country of his birth to his adopted Italy.

"With Jorginho, everything seems simple. He is essential to this team, untouchable," said midfield partner Marco Verratti.

"Jorginho and Verratti are two phenomena and make the team turn," continued Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, who scored the opener in a 2-1 win over favourites Belgium that fired Italy into the final four.

"This midfield, together with that of (Serie A champions) Inter Milan, is among the strongest I've ever played in. Between us we create rivalries that push each other to do better and win," Barella added.

Against the three-time European champions, it will be another battle as Italy look to push their unbeaten run to 33 consecutive matches and move within one step of a title they last won in 1968.

"With Spain, it will be a difficult game, we are two similar teams who both want to play the ball," continued Barella.

Santos-native Emerson, another Champions League winner with the Blues, will likely be replacing the impressive Leonardo Spinazzola, who ruptured his Achilles tendon against Belgium.

As at Stamford Bridge, where his partnership with France's N'Golo Kante inspired the English club to Champions League victory over Manchester City, Jorginho is the precious "shadow worker" for Italy.

The 29-year-old qualifies for the Azzurri thanks to his grandfather, who hails from the northern region of Vicenza.

"I feel that I've got the Brazilian technique with the ball, but the Italian mentality to always train hard and win," he said.

Since joining Chelsea in 2018, he has won the Europa League in 2019 along with Maurizio Sarri, before Champions League success in the last campaign with Thomas Tuchel.

"I would like to feel those same emotions with the national team," he said.

"This group resembles Chelsea, it's wonderful, they are so hungry and want to prove something, from the youngest to the most experienced."