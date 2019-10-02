Chelsea must be more ruthless in Europe: Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has warned his teammates that they must be more ruthless with their chances in Europe.

He made the comments after his side had 17 shots in their goalless first half against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. The Blues eventually won 2-0.

Ahead of tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Champions League Group H clash with Lille, Jorginho told the Evening Standard: "We need to be better because we can't create how we did and score just two goals.

GROUP H LILLE CHELSEA

"These (Champions League) games, you can't make a mistake because every team is very good.

"They can create just one chance and can score. So we need to be more strong with our mentality to defend."

The Blues lost their European opener to Valencia 1-0 and ex-Blues winger Pat Nevin believes the Lille game may have come too soon for Frank Lampard's men.

He told Chelsea's website: "N'Golo (Kante) is still not certain to be fit and of course we await (Antonio) Ruediger's return to a decent run in the team. That sort of experience is invaluable in this competition, particularly away from home."