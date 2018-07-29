Chelsea pip Inter on penalties
|CHELSEA
|INTER MILAN
|1
|1
|(Pedro Rodriguez 8)
|(Roberto Gagliardini 49)
*Chelsea win 5-4 on penalties.
Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup in Nice, France.
Spain international Pedro Rodriguez struck after just eight minutes in Nice, slotting in a rebound after Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.
It was a second goal in as many games for Pedro, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, after he netted the winner in Monday’s 1-0 victory over Perth Glory in Australia.
Inter levelled early in the second half through Roberto Gagliardini, whose drilled shot proved too much for Argentina’s Caballero after fellow half-time substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko gave the ball away.
New Chelsea signing Jorginho nearly won it with a curling effort that forced Handanovic into a fine sprawling stop, while Tammy Abraham couldn’t hit the target as he tried to steer home an Emerson cross.
Twenty-year-old Argentinian Lautaro Martinez, who joined Inter from Racing Club at the start of July, almost snatched a winner for the Italian side in stoppage time when his sharp first-time strike was well kept out by Caballero.
Caballero, who was dropped at the World Cup following a 3-0 group stage loss to Croatia, saved from Skriniar with his legs in the shoot-out before Cesar Azpilicueta converted the decisive spot-kick.
Chelsea play English Premier League rivals Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday before wrapping up their pre-season campaign at home to Lyon on Aug 7, two days after facing Manchester City in the Community Shield. – AFP
