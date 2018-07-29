Football

Chelsea pip Inter on penalties

Inter Milan's Danilo D'Ambrosio (right) in action with Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko.PHOTO: REUTERS
Jul 29, 2018 11:39 am
INT'L CHAMPIONS CUP
CHELSEA INTER MILAN
1 1
(Pedro Rodriguez 8) (Roberto Gagliardini 49)

*Chelsea win 5-4 on penalties.

Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup in Nice, France.

Spain international Pedro Rodriguez struck after just eight minutes in Nice, slotting in a rebound after Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.

It was a second goal in as many games for Pedro, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday, after he netted the winner in Monday’s 1-0 victory over Perth Glory in Australia.

Inter levelled early in the second half through Roberto Gagliardini, whose drilled shot proved too much for Argentina’s Caballero after fellow half-time substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko gave the ball away.

New Chelsea signing Jorginho nearly won it with a curling effort that forced Handanovic into a fine sprawling stop, while Tammy Abraham couldn’t hit the target as he tried to steer home an Emerson cross.

Twenty-year-old Argentinian Lautaro Martinez, who joined Inter from Racing Club at the start of July, almost snatched a winner for the Italian side in stoppage time when his sharp first-time strike was well kept out by Caballero.

Caballero, who was dropped at the World Cup following a 3-0 group stage loss to Croatia, saved from Skriniar with his legs in the shoot-out before Cesar Azpilicueta converted the decisive spot-kick.

Chelsea play English Premier League rivals Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday before wrapping up their pre-season campaign at home to Lyon on Aug 7, two days after facing Manchester City in the Community Shield. – AFP

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain celebrating after scoring the late winner.
Football

Juve pip Inter with two late goals

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

inter milanchelsea