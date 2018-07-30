Chelsea pip Inter on penalties
Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shoot-out, following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Spain international Pedro Rodriguez struck after just eight minutes in Nice, France,slotting in a rebound after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.
Inter levelled early in the second half through Roberto Gagliardini, and the match headed for a shoot-out after the score stayed at 1-1.
Caballero then saved from Skriniar's effort with his legs before Cesar Azpilicueta converted the decisive penalty.
Chelsea's next match is against Arsenal in Dublin on Wednesday. - AFP
