Chelsea pip Inter on penalties

Chelsea beat Inter Milan 5-4 on penalties as goalkeeper Willy Caballero saved from Milan Skriniar in the shoot-out, following a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Spain international Pedro Rodriguez struck after just eight minutes in Nice, France,slotting in a rebound after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic saved from a lively Alvaro Morata.

Inter levelled early in the second half through Roberto Gagliardini, and the match headed for a shoot-out after the score stayed at 1-1.

Caballero then saved from Skriniar's effort with his legs before Cesar Azpilicueta converted the decisive penalty.