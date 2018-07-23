Chelsea players get drilled in 'Sarri-ball'

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri (centre) with Cesc Fabregas (left) and David Luiz (right) during their pre-season tour of Perth.

Lightning-quick. That's how Chelsea will be like under new manager Maurizio Sarri this season.

One particular training drill - in which the transition from defence to attack took less than 10 seconds - has stood out during the Blues' training tour of Perth, Australia, reported the Daily Mail.

It starts with the Chelsea defenders passing the ball at the back. As Sarri blows the whistle, the ball gets to new signing Jorginho, the Brazil-born Italy midfielder who followed him to Stamford Bridge from Napoli.

Blues attackers then surge forward at breakneck speed, and it ends with Alvaro Morata attempting to score.

Whether Morata finds the net or not, the drill is repeated until it is near perfection.

This is just one aspect of "Sarri-ball", a term coined for the philosophy of the 59-year-old chain-smoking tactician, who was named Serie A Coach of the Season in 2016/2017, despite ending up with no silverware.

French daily L'Equipe called his style "vertical tiki-taka", a possession-based style with plenty of short, quick passes and an emphasis on moving up the pitch quickly.

Chelsea kick off their pre-season tour with a friendly against Perth Glory today, before facing Inter Milan in Nice on Saturday, Arsenal in Dublin on Aug 1 and Lyon at Stamford Bridge on Aug 7.

One issue dominating Chelsea's pre-season has been the future of Belgium star Eden Hazard, who had made no secret of his wish to join Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old's contract runs out in two years. The Daily Mirror reported yesterday that Chelsea are offering him a new deal worth £300,000 (S$536,600) a week and have placed a £170-million price tag on him in an attempt to deter Real's advances.

Blues midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is on the training tour along with others not involved in the World Cup, such as Morata and David Luiz, wants Hazard to stay.

Fabregas told the Chelsea website: "I think Chelsea need to keep their best players. We are a top club, we want to be a top team, we want to win things, and for that, you need your best players.

"Eden is one of them, he knows here that everyone loves him, the fans, the club, the players, and we need him.

"I don't know exactly what is in his mind but definitely from our point of view, he is a very important player for us, he is a player who we all love to play with, especially me."

Besides Hazard, another player whose Chelsea future remains unclear is winger Willian. Sky Sports reported that Barcelona had launched a third bid of over £55 million for the 29-year-old Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis accused Sarri of trying to "dismantle" the Napoli squad.

"I didn't like it when he said that we both made mistakes," de Laurentiis told Sky Sports Italia. "I don't think I made any.

"Then, even worse, he wanted dismantle this squad and take it all to England. I had to be firm with (Chelsea director) Marina for guarantees that no one would be leaving. Then he signed Jorginho because (Carlo) Ancelotti likes (Amadou) Diawara."