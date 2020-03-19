Chelsea to provide free accommodation to healthcare workers in London

Chelsea will provide free accommodation to staff of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in a hotel at the club's Stamford Bridge stadium during the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Premier League club's owner, Roman Abramovich, will fund the service that will allow medical professionals in London a chance to rest if they are unable to travel home or face long commutes.

The scheme will be put in place for two months, but could be extended if needed.

There have been over 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and around 70 deaths in Britain.

"It was decided the best way Chelsea can assist the NHS is to provide accommodation for NHS staff. Mr Abramovich will be covering the costs of providing the accommodation," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long commutes."

Chelsea do not know when they will next return to the pitch, with the EPL suspended until at least April 4, although that date is set to be pushed back at a meeting of clubs today.

Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was the first EPL player to test positive for the virus last week and his manager Frank Lampard said yesterday that the 19-year-old is is making "great progress... and almost feels (like) his usual self".

But in the absence of football, the Blues are the latest club to make an offer of community support at a time of crisis.

Liverpool players contributed to a £40,000 (S$68,300) donation from the club to help keep local food banks running.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion were among the clubs to donate food prepared for last weekend's matches to homeless charities.