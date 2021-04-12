Chelsea register biggest win under Tuchel with Havertz as false No. 9

Despite playing without a recognised striker, Chelsea thrashed hosts Crystal Palace 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to register their biggest win since Thomas Tuchel took the reins in January.

The German opted for a front three of Kai Havertz as a false No. 9, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount on either side - a move that paid dividends.

United States international Pulisic netted a brace and Kurt Zouma and Havertz also scored as the Blues reignited their bid for a top-four spot after the previous weekend's 5-2 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

"Everything was bad against West Brom," said Tuchel. "The result was horrible, but the stats were not as bad.

"Today, we were very hungry, full of confidence and wanted to play a very aggressive game in terms of high recoveries. We were totally focused."

The victory at Selhurst Park was also the first time the Blues have scored more than two goals since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard three months ago.

Havertz, 21, starred for Chelsea, scoring a well-taken goal in the eighth minute, his first in the league since October, and setting up another for Pulisic just two minutes later.

Zouma gave the Blues a 3-0 half-time lead in the 30th minute, but Christian Benteke pulled one back for the hosts in the 63rd minute. Twelve minutes from time, Pulisic made it 4-1.

Speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, former England striker Alan Shearer praised Tuchel's unorthodox selection up front.

"I thought it was a very clever team selection to not play (Olivier) Giroud or (Tammy) Abraham but instead play Havertz, Pulisic and Mount, who like to drop deep whereas the two big centre-forwards might want to go up and scrap against the two big centre-halves (Cheikhou) Kouyate and (Gary) Cahill.

"And those three today were just too good for those two because they didn't want to come out... and mark one of them because, if they had, then they leave the space in behind and that caused them problems."

CONSISTENCY

Havertz, who has been under scrutiny since his £72 million (S$132.3m) move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, believes the challenge is for them to show consistency.

The German attacking midfielder told Sky Sports: "After winning 4-1, it's easy to say you're a good attacking team - but we have to go again and after the season, we can speak about it. I have to prove it in more games."