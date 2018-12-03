Chelsea return to winning ways against Fulham

Chelsea bounced back from their first English Premier League defeat of the season to see off local rivals Fulham 2-0 yesterday, with goals from Pedro Rodriguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting the gloss on a mixed performance.

CHELSEA FULHAM 2 0 (Pedro Rodriguez 4, Ruben Loftus-Cheek 82)

The home side dominated possession at Stamford Bridge and scored early through Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez, but struggled to find their rhythm and looked shaky until substitute Loftus-Cheek settled their nerves with a late second.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri enjoyed a dream start to his tenure in England, but a chastening 3-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last week stung him badly, prompting a series of post-mortems with individual players.

The home side welcomed former manager Claudio Ranieri back to Stamford Bridge and Loftus-Cheek believes that Fulham have become more solid under the Italian.

He told Sky Sports: "It was a tough game, Fulham have a new manager and are looking more solid.

DANGEROUS AT TIMES

"We needed that second goal, they looked dangerous at times.

"When I get the opportunity, I just do my best."

Fellow scorer Pedro, meanwhile, was keen to praise N'Golo Kante - who was publicly criticised by Sarri for his positioning against Spurs.

The Frenchman was crucial in Pedro's opener, dispossessing Jean Michael Seri in the middle of the pitch and feeding the ball to the Spaniard on the right side of the penalty box.

Said Pedro: "It's very important to win and get confidence again.

"I am very happy for the team and the three points.

"Kante is a very important player for us, he made my goal."