Chelsea second after 4-0 Burnley win

Chelsea went second in the English Premier League yesterday with a 4-0 victory at Burnley which maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

They are two points behind leaders Liverpool and one ahead of champions Manchester City, who play away to Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Maurizio Sarri's side barely noticed the absence of Eden Hazard as Willian, starting in the Belgian's normal position on the left, scored and hit a post.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead midway through a first half in which he might have netted three times.

England midfielder Ross Barkley set him up for that goal and added the second himself from outside the penalty area early in the second half.

Brazilian Willian curled the third past Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart five minutes later and substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek completed the scoring.