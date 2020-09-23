Chelsea set to sign new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes
Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to join Chelsea from French club Rennes and provide an alternative to the under-fire Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Blues boss Frank Lampard said yesterday the arrival of the 28-year-old, who helped Rennes finish third in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League, is a positive.
"With Mendy coming in, it's more competition, so every reaction will have to be positive around that for Kepa and for Mendy to push to try and play in this team," said Lampard.
Other new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell could make their debut in the League Cup tie against Barnsley tomorrow morning (Singapore time), with Willy Caballero in goal. - REUTERS
