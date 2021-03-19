Chelsea should fear no one in Champions League: Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side should fear no one in the Champions League, after they secured a quarter-final spot for the first time since 2014 with a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri helped Chelsea complete a 3-0 aggregate win, which extended their unbeaten run to 13 games in all competitions since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January.

Holders Bayern Munich and Premier League leaders Manchester City are among the sides left in the competition, with the draw to be made today, but Tuchel said Chelsea deserved their place among Europe's elite.

"The most important thing is we deserve this," Tuchel said. "They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things.

"I'm sure no one wants to play against us. This will be a difficult challenge... But on we go, no need to be afraid. We take what we get."

Adding to Atletico's misery, Stefan Savic was sent off in the closing stages for elbowing Antonio Ruediger in the stomach.

While Chelsea were the superior side for long periods, Atletico could justifiably claim they should have had a penalty for Cesar Azpilicueta's challenge on Yannick Carrasco, when the score was still 0-0.

Tuchel admitted it could have been a penalty, saying: "Azpi got a bit frightened because his ball was short, I was a bit frightened as well."

But Atletico boss Diego Simeone added: "We are not looking for excuses. We were beaten by a better team. We tried to press them up the field, but couldn't attack the way we like."

Tuchel admitted there was still room for improvement, though. He added: "We need to improve in counter-attacks, we have to be more forward thinking, use our speed and exploit spaces. We are looking to be more clinical and precise."

Chelsea, who are fourth in the English Premier League, host Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

- AFP, REUTERS