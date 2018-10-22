Chelsea should sack Ianni: Phil Neville

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni (far left) celebrates their equaliser in front of the Manchester United bench .

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville said Chelsea should sack coach Marco Ianni after he incensed Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho by appearing to deliberately celebrate the Blues' injury-time equaliser in front of him.

Bouncing back from Antonio Ruediger's opener, an Anthony Martial brace had put the Red Devils on the cusp of victory, before Ross Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The goal prompted Ianni, one of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri's assistants, to rush in front of Mourinho for a provocative, in-your-face celebration.

The Portuguese responded by leaping out of his seat as he attempted to pursue his tormentor down the tunnel before being restrained.

Said Mourinho later: "The young fellow came, he also apologised and I told him 'I accept your apology. I also did mistakes, especially when I was your age.'"

Sarri admitted Ianni was in the wrong and apologised to his opposite number. He added: "I want to speak to (Ianni) again (before I decide if there will be further repercussions)."

Despite Mourinho's acceptance of Ianni's apology, England's women's team manager Neville said Chelsea should sack the Italian.

Speaking on American broadcaster NBC, the 41-year-old said: "Whoever that staff member is of Chelsea has just been an absolute disgrace.

"No class, no humility...

"(He) goes in front of Jose Mourinho. The first one he clenches his fist, and then as he goes back, he celebrates again right in front of him.

"Disgraceful.

"If I was Maurizio Sarri, I'd send that guy in and sack him from the club."

While not advocating for such a harsh punishment, British football pundits largely backed Mourinho, with former United midfielder Paul Ince saying he would react the same way as the Portuguese.

PART OF THE GAME

Gary Neville, meanwhile, told Sky Sports: "For me, over-enthusiastic celebrations are a part of the game, but I also think that if you're on the end of it, you should be able to react."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp agreed, telling Sky Sports: "It's high stakes, he's under enormous pressure.

"It's not ideal when you see a manager react like that, but it's why we love football."

Former England striker Alan Shearer, meanwhile, praised Mourinho for his tactical changes at half-time after a tepid first period.

He said on the BBC: "Whatever Mourinho said to his team (at half time) totally changed them.

"They were much more direct and their first thought was: 'Can we go forward in the second half'.

"They put balls into the box and got bodies into the box."

However former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes United still play with fear, writing in his Daily Mail column: "Take the handbrake off and they are a good side.

"But seeing Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial beginning so deep, preoccupied by Chelsea's fullbacks, suggests a team playing with fear."