Chelsea sign Germany's Kai Havertz on five-year deal

Chelsea have signed Germany’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the English Premier League club announced on Friday (Sept 4).

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of £71 million (S$128.6m).

“I’m very happy and proud to be here. For me, it’s a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers,” Havertz said in a statement on the club website.

Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, left the German national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club.

He scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the German side.

“He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side, and he is an exciting, dynamic talent,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

“We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.”

Having been barred from signing players last year due to a Fifa transfer ban, Chelsea have gone on a spending spree this year as manager Frank Lampard rebuilds his squad ahead of the new season.

Havertz’s signing follows the arrivals of fullback Ben Chilwell, striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech, with the overall outlay totalling more than £200 million.



The club have also signed defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr as free agents.

Chelsea, who finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge, begin the new season at Brighton Hove & Albion on Sept 14. – REUTERS