Chelsea sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam for $60m

Hakim Ziyech. PHOTO: REUTERS
Feb 14, 2020 06:00 am

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea from Ajax Amsterdam this summer in a deal worth 40 million euros (S$60.4m), the Dutch champions confirmed yesterday.

"Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech. The player will join the Premier League club on July 1, 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam," the Eredivisie outfit said in a statement.

"The clubs have agreed a deal of 40m euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of 44m, with variable factors."

The announcement ends days of speculation over the future of the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined Ajax in 2016 from fellow Eredivisie club FC Twente for 11m euros, reported AFP.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss believes his international teammate, who has nine goals in all competitions this season, will shine on a bigger stage.

Speaking to Sport 360 before the move was finalised, Saiss said: "Even if Ajax are a good club, he can play higher and for an even bigger club... He can play for most of the big teams."

Tricky path to glory for Reds

