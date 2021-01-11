Chelsea striker Timo Werner finally ends 827-minute goal drought

Timo Werner scores his first goal for Chelsea in two months against Morecambe.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored his first goal in two months as the Blues beat fourth-tier Morecambe 4-0 in the FA Cup third round last night.

The win was only the second in Chelsea's last eight matches in all competitions and helped ease the pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million (S$85.3m) in the summer, last found the net last November against English Premier League cellar dwellers Sheffield United.

CHELSEA MORECAMBE 4 0 (Mason Mount 18, Timo Werner 44, Callum Hudson-Odoi 49, Kai Havertz 85)

He ended his goal drought in the 44th minute at Stamford Bridge with a tap in after the Blues' other big-money signing, Kai Havertz, headed the ball into his path.

Before that goal, Werner had not scored for Chelsea in 827 minutes in all competitions.

Mason Mount had opened the scoring in the 18th minute, rifling in a shot from 25 metres on his 22nd birthday.

The goal was the Englishman's fourth for Chelsea from outside the box, more than any other Blues player since the start of last season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Havertz also got their names on the scoresheet in the second half as Chelsea secured their first win in four games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, last night's biggest shock saw EPL side Leeds United humbled 3-0 by fourth-tier Crawley Town after second-half goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe.

Since the Football League's fourth tier was added in 1958, this is only the second time a top-flight side has lost by three or more goals to opposition from that level in the FA Cup.

Crawley boss John Yems told the BBC: "On the day, our performance was better than them and we deserved the 3-0...

CRAWLEY STUN LEEDS

"I don't think it's sunk in yet. The pity is that there is no supporters here. I've been telling the lads to go out and enjoy tonight, but you can't go out anywhere!"

Ex-England skipper Terry Butcher believes Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa had not treated it like a training game, adding: "He was let down by his players."