Chelsea struggle without a striker

Chelsea were left ruing the lack of a clinical forward when they fell 1-0 to Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday in their first home defeat of the season.

Coach Maurizio Sarri deployed Eden Hazard up front in a false No. 9 position flanked by Willian and Pedro.

The Blues enjoyed a lot of possession but could not convert it to clear-cut chances.

In the first half, Hazard struck the crossbar with a powerful drive and Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a fine save to tip another Hazard effort to safety after the break.

Oliver Giroud was thrown on for the final half-hour, but the French striker could not force his way into the game.

Sarri, though, attributed the defeat to the team's failure to respond to Jamie Vardy's 51st-minute strike.

Chelsea's attackers have struggled to score all season, except for Hazard, who has eight EPL strikes.