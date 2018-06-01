Chelsea suspend stadium works

Chelsea Football Club said yesterday that work on their new stadium would be suspended indefinitely, citing the poor investment climate.

The London club did not say if the decision was related to owner Roman Abramovich's struggles to get a new British visa. He reportedly took Israeli citizenship earlier this week.

"We have put our new stadium project on hold. We do not have a time frame set for reconsideration of our decision, which was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate," Chelsea said in a statement.