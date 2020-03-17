Chelsea warn Mason Mount for flouting self-isolation order

A Chelsea spokesman said Mason Mount was reminded of his responsibilities after it emerged that he had gone for a kickabout when he was supposed to be self-isolating. PHOTO: REUTERS

England midfielder Mason Mount was warned by Chelsea after being spotted having a kickabout with West Ham United's Declan Rice, despite the Blues man being instructed to be in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mount's Chelsea teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi last week became the first English Premier League player to test positive for the virus, and the club announced that players would be self-isolating as per guidelines from the British government.

However, the Daily Mirror yesterday reported that the 21-year-old flouted the club's orders and was spotted having a kickabout at Trent Park Football centre, near Barnet.

A passer-by told the publication: "I took my 14-year-old son there for a training session.

"We noticed a car that looked a bit ridiculous and wondered who was in it.

"Then another came along with three or four people inside. My son recognised Mason Mount as the driver. They played a kickabout of five- or six-a-side. Declan Rice was playing too...

"We've got someone out in public who is a teammate of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who actually has coronavirus. It looked like none of them were taking the situation very seriously."

A Chelsea spokesman told the Mirror that Mount has been reminded of his responsibilities, while West Ham said Rice, who is not under lockdown, did nothing wrong.

Other English Premier League players found less controversial ways to spend their time with the EPL suspended until the first week of next month, at least.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, whose manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus last week, posted a video of his cardio workout, which featured plenty of dancing and gesturing along to some of his favourite music.

Clearly enjoying being able to dictate the terms of his fitness regimen away from Arsenal, Mustafi's video was accompanied with the words: "The feeling when the fitness coaches can't tell you to put your phone away whilst doing bike."

Following the health guidelines to combat the virus, Mustafi also took time to record himself washing his hands, while doing keepie-uppies.

DANCE ROUTINE

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also showed off his dance moves.

He posted an Instagram story of a choreographed dance routine with his pop-star girlfriend Perrie Edwards of Little Mix fame.

His Liverpool teammate James Milner responded to that video and played up to his "boring" image by posting a video on Twitter of him sorting and rationing his tea bags.

Mentioning Oxlade-Chamberlain's post, Milner wrote: "Barrels of laughs here in Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week."

Meanwhile, with Watford's clash with Leicester City postponed, the Hornets posted a clip of a simulated match between the sides on the wildly popular Football Manager computer game.

Their goalkeeper Ben Foster was not thinking about football, however. He posted a picture of his bike and a car on his Instagram story with the caption: "A free Saturday to do whatever I want."