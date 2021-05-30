Chelsea win Champions League as Havertz's goal tames Man City

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL MANCHESTER CITY CHELSEA 0 1 (Kai Havertz 42)

Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City their first after Kai Havertz grabbed a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in the all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Sunday morning (May 30, Singapore time).

The German youngster, Chelsea’s record signing, kept his composure as he raced through to Mason Mount's through-ball and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter played in front of a 16,500 crowd.

English Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but suffered a desperately disappointing night in their first Champions League showpiece match.

Despite winning three of the last four EPL titles for City, Guardiola failed to deliver the coveted European trophy he last won with Barcelona in 2011.

For Chelsea’s German manager Thomas Tuchel, the triumph comes after his Paris Saint-Germain side suffered defeat in last season’s final against Bayern Munich and just four months after he took over from Frank Lampard at the west London club.

“To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don’t know what to feel,” said Tuchel. “I was so grateful to arrive a second time (in the final). I felt different.

“The (players) were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their (City’s) shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave,” he said.

CITY EXPOSED

While Tuchel got his approach spot on, Guardiola’s team selection was surprising with Raheem Sterling brought in on the left, neither regular holding midfielder, Fernandinho or Rodri, picked and Ilkay Guendogan left to protect the backline.

It quickly became apparent the move had left City’s defence exposed with Chelsea creating early chances, three of which fell to Timo Werner who failed to capitalise – miskicking one, shooting softly at Ederson and then finding the side-netting.

Guendogan’s already difficult task got harder when he was booked for a foul on Mount in the 34th minute.

Guardiola defended his selections, insisting that they were designed to win the game.

PEP'S SELECTION

“I did the best selection I could. Against Lyon, like I did PSG (in the semi-finals) and like I did against Dortmund (in the quarter-finals). I picked the best selection to win the game and the players know it,” he said.

“I think Guendogan played good, but we missed a little bit to break the lines in the first half. The second half was much better.

“Guendogan played many years in this (holding) position, to be fast on the ball, to find the quality players with passes, between the lines and this is why I made this decision."

But Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice as manager of his first club Barcelona, is likely to face criticism for making unnecessary changes in approach and personnel.



“I think that will be levelled at him because he changed the way he had played all season. He has always had Rodri or Fernandinho in there but he changed it,” said former England defender and television pundit Rio Ferdinand.

“We know tactically he tinkers, he might have seen a weakness in there, but Thomas Tuchel nullified any threat.

“We saw Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling played really wide, they’ve not really done that this season and maybe that is something City did wrong.”

CHELSEA BREAKTHROUGH

Chelsea also suffered a setback when their experienced Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva went down awkwardly after a header and had to limp off six minutes before the break, being replaced by Andreas Christensen.

However, three minutes later, Chelsea struck. Mount split the City defence with a superb through-ball and Ederson rushed out of his goal but was unable to stop Havertz from skipping past him and slotting into the unguarded net.

City’s night got worse when key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne had to go off with a concussion injury after an accidental clash with Antonio Ruediger left him on the ground, with Guardiola throwing on Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus in his place.

Christian Pulisic came on for Chelsea to become the first American to play in a Champions League final and almost the first to score when he was slipped in by Havertz but drifted his shot just wide of the post.

City gradually began to get the upper hand but their usual composure was lacking and it was not until deep into stoppage time that they went close with a hopeful effort from Riyad Mahrez that clipped the bar.

The final whistle set off wild celebrations for the Chelsea fans who had flown in for the game, while dejected City supporters headed off for the flights back to Manchester.

Tuchel has faced City three times in six weeks and won on all three occasions. Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich, watching from the stands, must have had a wry smile as once again his ruthless approach to managerial changes paid off. – REUTERS