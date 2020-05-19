Football

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi out on bail after arrest

May 19, 2020 06:00 am

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested on Sunday following an argument with a woman, The Sun newspaper reported.

The Metropolitan Police told The Sun that officers and the London Ambulance Service were called in the early hours of Sunday morning "to a report of an unwell woman".

The report added that the woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested at the scene and remained in police custody. Chelsea declined to comment on The Sun's report.

The newspaper also reported that Hudson-Odoi met the woman online and sent a vehicle to ferry her to his west London penthouse, in breach of Britain's coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

The 19-year-old was the first English Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 in March but has since recovered.

The Daily Mail quoted a police spokesman as saying: "When emergency services attended, a woman reported that she was raped."

