Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech earns praise from manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he expects Hakim Ziyech to prove his value, after the Moroccan scored his first goal for the club in their 4-0 Champions League win at Krasnodar yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jorginho missed a penalty for Chelsea, but Callum Hudson-Odoi put the Blues in front before half-time after a mistake by Krasnodar goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

Timo Werner smashed in a spot-kick in the 76th minute, before Ziyech and Christian Pulisic added late goals.

"I thought (Ziyech's) performance was very, very good when you consider he hasn't started a match since March, when the Dutch league finished," said Lampard.