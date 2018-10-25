Chelsea’s Hazard out of Bate clash

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard will miss tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League tie against Belarusian side Bate Borisov with a back injury and faces a race to be fit for Sunday's English Premier League game against Burnley, manager Maurizio Sarri said.

Hazard has been Chelsea's best performer with seven goals in nine EPL appearances this season.

"Eden is out. He's got a back problem. We're trying to solve the problem for Sunday," Sarri said.