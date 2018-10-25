Chelsea’s Hazard out of Bate clash
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard will miss tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Europa League tie against Belarusian side Bate Borisov with a back injury and faces a race to be fit for Sunday's English Premier League game against Burnley, manager Maurizio Sarri said.
Hazard has been Chelsea's best performer with seven goals in nine EPL appearances this season.
"Eden is out. He's got a back problem. We're trying to solve the problem for Sunday," Sarri said.
The Italian also said he would rest midfielder Jorginho, who has started all nine of Chelsea's league games. - REUTERS
Blades miss out on English Championship top spot
Sheffield United missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The result left the Blades behind leaders Middlesbrough, who drew 0-0 with Rotherham, on goal difference. Leon Clarke's first goal of the season midway through the second half appeared to have secured victory for the Blades, but Joe Allen's free-kick two minutes from time salvaged a point for Stoke.- AFP
SELECTED RESULTS:
Norwich 2 Aston Villa 1, QPR 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0, Swansea 3 Blackburn 1
Kashima seal place in AFC final
Brazilian striker Serginho scored in a fourth straight Asian Champions League game yesterday to earn Kashima Antlers a 3-3 draw with Suwon Bluewings, helping the Japanese side win the two-legged semi-finals 6-5 on aggregate.
Kashima will host the first leg of the final against Persepolis on Nov 3, with the return leg in Teheran a week later after the Iranian side eliminated Qatar's Al Sadd.
At one point in the second half, Suwon led 3-1, thanks to a three-goal salvo in eight minutes. But Serginho's strike eight minutes from time put Kashima ahead on aggregate. - REUTERS
