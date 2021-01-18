Chelsea's Mason Mount seals win over 10-man Fulham

Frank Lampard was relieved to get Chelsea back to winning ways as Mason Mount's late strike broke the resistance of 10-man Fulham to earn a 1-0 win in the West London Derby at Craven Cottage yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Blues, who were on a run of only one win in six league games, were handed a gift by Antonee Robinson's reckless challenge just before half-time that earned the American a straight red card.

Despite the numerical advantage, Chelsea still struggled, but Mount's low finish in the 78th minute moved the visitors up to seventh.

Lampard left big-money signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on the bench, with Werner coming on in the 75th minute.

Deep into stoppage time, the German striker wasted a great chance to end his 10-game goal drought in the English Premier League, skewing well wide when one-on-one with Alphonse Areola.

"He has to just keep working, it's the only way to get out of it. It'll go in for him because he's got high quality, he's getting in position and he'll score," said Lampard.

Mount, meanwhile, was the subject of praise after he scored his third goal of the season. The 22-year-old also has six assists.

Ex-England midfielder Jermaine Jenas said on the BBC that Mount is "always the first name on... Lampard's teamsheet".

He added: "He scores goals and he has the creativity. When you look at his game, there is not much missing.