Chelsea’s mean defence down to trust & courage, says manager Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel became the first manager to secure clean sheets in each of his first five home games in the English Premier League when Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), something the German put down to his players' "trust and courage".

The Londoners have conceded only two goals in an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January.

"It's about principles, it's about being reliable, it's about trust that your back is covered if you step out and attack," said Tuchel, whose side move into fourth after Ben Godfrey's own goal and a penalty from Jorginho.

"It's about a certain style of defending and we try to defend up as high as possible to have high ball recoveries... It's about trust, it's about courage.