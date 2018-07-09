Cherchesov: Let’s not be happy with World Cup

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov lamented that luck had turned against the World Cup hosts after they lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Cherchesov's team beat Spain in a shoot-out in the last 16 but fell short in Sochi after extra-time ended with the sides deadlocked at 2-2 after goals by Russia's Denis Cheryshev and Mario Fernandes and Croatia's Andrej Kramaric and Domagoj Vida.

They lost the shootout 4-3 with Fernandes and Fyodor Smolov missing their spot-kicks.

Said Cherchesov: "Luck was against us. My guys feel like conscript soldiers whose term of service was over just when they were preparing to go into battle. They still want to fight that war...

"I believe not only did people start to trust us, but the entire country of Russia is in love with us, they know what the national team are worth.

"We hope we have turned this situation for the better.

"Let's not be happy with what we have achieved and go ahead."

However veteran Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich admitted that despite the defeat, he has ended his career on a happy note.

The 38-year-old is Russia's most-capped player with 127 appearances.

"This was my last World Cup, my last tournament and the last match of my soccer career," Ignashevich said in a video posted on social media.

"I feel joy, a feeling of peace because I am ending on a high note. I am playing at the World Cup. I am playing in the quarter-finals. I am playing for a great team with a great coach, a real coach and with players who give themselves fully to the game."

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the game, but watched remotely, saying the players were heroes despite the defeat and the country was proud of them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by Interfax.

"He watched, he was rooting for the team. We lost in a fair and great game. They are still great guys for us, they are heroes. They were dying on the pitch, we are proud with them," he said.

However, there was controversy after the match with Croatia's Vida facing possible disciplinary sanctions from Fifa after posting a clip dedicating his country's victory over Russia in the World Cup quarter-final to Ukraine.