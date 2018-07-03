Cheryshev cherishes 2nd bite at cherry

Russia forward Denis Cheryshev said he got quite emotional after his team upset the odds to eliminate highly fancied Spain at the World Cup and move unexpectedly to the last eight, sending football fever to sky high levels in the host country.

"I cried a little bit. And I think I might cry again. But these were good tears," he said in a video released by the Russian team yesterday, less than 24 hours after their penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in the Round of 16.

INJURIES

Cheryshev, 27, has endured a litany of injuries in his career, limiting his time in the national side, but three goals at this World Cup have turned him into one of the team's stars.

"We worked a long time for this, I was striving for this a long time. We are really pleased. We really want to keep it like that," he said.

"The whole country deserves it. I hope everyone is proud of us... Now we have to go forward."

Russia next play Croatia in the quarter-finals in Sochi on Sunday morning (Singapore time) and Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov believes his team have yet to peak.

He said: "On the fitness level, we can show more here."

Russia midfielder Yuri Zhirkov is out with a leg injury.